FCC Announces Comcast-TWC-Charter and AT&T-DirecTV Transaction Review Teams

WASHINGTON—Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler announced today the members of an inter-bureau steering committee and the working team leaders established to coordinate the agency’s review ofmerger applications from Comcast-Time Warner Cable-Charter and AT&T-DirecTV.



Jonathan Sallet, general counsel, will chair the steering committee that will oversee both sets of transactions. Bureau chiefs on the steering committee include Media Bureau Chief Bill Lake, International Bureau Chief Mindel de la Torre, Wireline Competition Bureau Chief Julie Veach, and Wireless Telecommunications Bureau Chief Roger Sherman.



Hillary Burchuk will lead the working team responsible for the review of the proposed Comcast-Time Warner Cable-Charter transaction. Bill Dever from the Wireline Competition bureau will be her deputy. The Comcast-Time Warner Cable-Charter working team will report to the steering committee.



Jamillia Ferris will join the Office of General Counsel to lead the working team for the review of the proposed AT&T-DirecTV transaction. Elizabeth Andrion from the Office of Strategic Planning & Policy Analysis will serve as her deputy.



Ferris comes to the FCC from private practice, and from 2010-13 served in the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division as deputy chief of staff, and then chief of staff and counsel to the assistant attorney general of the Antitrust Division. The AT&T-DirecTV working team will report to the steering committee.



William Rogerson will serve as senior economist overseeing the review of the proposed Comcast-Time Warner Cable-Charter and has been selected to serve as senior economist overseeing the review of the proposed AT&T-DirecTV transactions. In addition to being a former chief economist of the FCC, Rogerson is a professor at Northwestern University, where he has served as chair of the Department of Economics. Rogerson’s teaching and research specialties are in industrial organization, telecommunications, and regulation.



Shane Greenstein will serve as senior economic consultant, providing guidance on the proposed Comcast-Time Warner Cable-Charter and the proposed AT&T-DirecTV transactions. Greenstein is professor in the Management and Strategy Department at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, and, by courtesy, in the School of Communications, Northwestern University. He is the Kellogg chair of Information Technology. He studies the business economics of computing, communications and Internet infrastructure.