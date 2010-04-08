FCC announces agenda for April open meeting

The FCC has announced a tentative agenda for the next open meeting scheduled for April 21.

Items on the agenda include:

• Universal Service Fund reform Notice of Proposed Rule Making and Notice of Inquiry.

• Mobile roaming Order and Final Notice of Proposed Rule Making.

• Network gateway Notice of Inquiry.

• CableCARD Notice of Proposed Rule Making.

• Survivability in broadband networks Notice of Inquiry.

• Cybersecurity certification Notice of Inquiry.