FCC Allocates $1 Billion in Initial Repack Funding

WASHINGTON—The FCC will be doling out $1 billion to the nearly 1,000 TV stations that are required to move as part of the repack to cover initial expenses, per a public notice issued on Monday, Oct. 16. Broadcasters were reportedly looking for $1.6 billion. Stations and MVPDs can submit their invoices as soon as possible, but the FCC does not say how long it will take for the money to be sent out.

