Fast Forward Video Debuts sideKick HD



At NAB, Fast Forward Video will debut the sideKick HD, a multiformat, straight-to-edit camera-mountable DVR. The sideKick HD captures video directly from HD/SDI or HDMI outputs at bit rates up to 220 Mbit/s, with 4:2:2 sampling and 10-bit resolution in multiple codecs starting with ProRes on removable 2.5-inch SSD drives. Recording directly to high-quality NLE formats eliminates time-consuming transcoding, which can degrade image quality. The sideKick HD also provides a 4.3-inch on-board confidence monitor, which offers playback options including scrub and jog capabilities.



2011 NAB Show attendees may enter a drawing to win a sideKick HD by stopping by Fast Forward Video in booth C12719 and filling out a raffle ticket.



-- Digital Video



