F&F Productions Equipped with Fujinon Lenses



WAYNE, N.J.: Mobile production provider F&F Productions recently outfitted their entire fleet with lenses Fujifilm North America Corporation, Optical Services Division, totaling 90 units.



The company’s newest truck, GTX-16, holds a variety of 2/3-inch HDTV field lenses including the XA88x8.8BESM telephoto, a XA101x8.9BESM, four HA23x7.6 lenses for hand-held cameras and two HA14x4.5 super wide angle models. All of the other trucks are outfitted with the same or similar lenses, for flexibility and compatibility amongst the fleet.



“Compared to other lenses on the market, Fujinon optics technology offers exceptional resolution and colorimetry, with minimal distortion and color aberrations,” said Bill McKechney, vice president of engineering, F&F Productions, LLC, in a press release. “As our trucks have crisscrossed the country traveling to different events, our Fujinon lenses have proven they can handle the challenges posed by different locations as well as the wear and tear of repeated setups and handling by different cameras operators.”



Many of the lenses employ image stabilization, a critical feature for filming in HD, as well as two-times extenders, and digital servo focus and zoom.



