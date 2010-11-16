Facebook partners with Groupon, Zynga, Yelp, Loopt, Booyah for one-step sign-on

Facebook is making good on its stated intention to move aggressively into the mobile space. The company just introduced a single sign-on mobile application access solution so smart phone users only have to log in once (with their Facebook username and password) to access any mobile app that’s enabled a “log-in with Facebook” utility. Facebook essentially migrated the existing permission system to its mobile platform. The permission system is currently in use for more than half a million apps and games on Facebook.

First to add the permission tool to their mobile (Android-based) apps are long-time Facebook partners Groupon, Zynga, Yelp, Loopt and Booyah. Facebook Places will also soon migrate to mobile apps, because the company plans to open up its write and search APIs to developers incorporating the new location-based solution. To give a boost to its location-based platform, Facebook Deals will offer coupons to smart phone users who check in at participating stores and restaurants. According to the company, more than 20 companies, including The Gap, the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and North Face, are the first retailers/brands to take advantage of Facebook Deals.