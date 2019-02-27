FAA Develops B4UFLY App to Improve Drone Safety

WASHINGTON—As more and more drones take to the sky, the Federal Aviation Administration has partnered with Kittyhawk on the B4UFLY app to instruct recreational drone operators where they can and cannot fly.

Based off of a previously existing app, this updated mobile app will provide situational awareness for recreational drone pilots. “As drone sales increase and out nation’s airspace becomes busier and more complex, it’s vital that we work smarter and partner with the private sector to develop innovative products that advance safety,” said Dan Elwell, acting FAA administrator.

The FAA and Kittyhawk plan to launch the new version of B4UFLY later this year. The current B4UFLY app will continue to be available to the public until the new app is deployed; data will continued to be updated but no new features will be added.