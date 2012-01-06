Eyeheight to launch stereo 3-D video legalizer

Eyeheight has chosen BVE 2012 as the UK launch venue for its dual-channel stereoscopic 3D video legalizer.

The LE-3D was developed in cooperation with one of London's leading broadcast production, post-production and distribution facilities. It allows legalization parameters for left and right video channels to be adjusted from a single operating panel to ensure precise compliance. User-adjustable settings include RGB, YUV or composite mode selection, clipping level, soft clipping knee, luma and chroma gain, black level, and hue rotation. Six user memories are available to store group settings. EBU 2003 standard legalisation presets are also provided.

Based on Eyeheight's geNETics platform, the LE-3D has two independent HD-SDI inputs and outputs. Processing is to full 10-bit depth throughout. Multiple LE-3D modules can be accommodated in a 1RU 19in chassis for operation under local control from an Eyeheight FP-9 generic control panel. All geNETics products are driven via a unified hardware or software menu system giving fast and easy access to all relevant parameters.

Video legalizers are a simple way of helping edited programs pass broadcasters' technical quality-assurance requirements. They automatically detect and correct any parts of a video signal that do not conform to industry-agreed component RGB, YUV or composite color space levels. Eyeheight legalizers incorporate single-touch presets for all major standards, making them practically effortless to use in any country.