Eyeheight Intros BroadcastSafeMC for Avid Media Composer

LONDON— Eyeheight has added to its range of software plug-in legalizers with BroadcastSafeMC, which is designed for use with Avid’s Media Composer 7 and Interplay nonlinear editing systems.



Compatible with Apple OS X and Microsoft Windows operating systems, it is a complete plug-in legalizer, safe-area generator and graphic measurement toolset. Working seamlessly with Media Composer, BroadcastSafeMC enables users to verify and conform their content prior to submission to any file-based quality control system.



BroadcastSafeMC can perform composite, RGB, RGB-plus-Y and simultaneous composite-plus-RGB legalizing, all with user-adjustable soft clipping at high and low thresholds. Precise chroma-space conversion and accurate limiting ensure compliance while keeping the full gamut available for creative use. Editors can select from an extensive range of presets, or work in custom mode which gives full access to 15 configurable parameters. Facility administrators can assign which built-in presets are available to users, create new presets or disable the custom option to ensure that only approved configurations are implemented.



The safe-area generator integrated within BroadcastSafeMC provides an extensive range of broadcast-safe area markers covering all the requirements for standard-definition, high-definition and 2K, including 16:9 and 14:9 requirements in SD. Administrators can modify the set of markers available to users, add new custom markers or restrict access.



BroadcastSafeMC supports any combination of file formats and source chroma-space available in Media Composer 7. It is compatible with high-end video source files used for broadcast content production.