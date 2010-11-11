Extreme Reach Announces Automated ADF Tagging



Extreme Reach, a Needham Mass.-based video advertising and management company, has announced the introduction of a system for automated Active Format Description (AFD) tagging. The company’s new tool is designed to seamlessly insert AFD flags into commercials, making it easy for advertisers, agencies to comply with broadcast mandates concerning image presentation in SD and HD transmissions.



“We quickly developed and introduced the AFD tagging tool in order to eliminate the additional manual steps that were suddenly necessary to comply with the new network requirements,” said Tim Conley, Extreme Reach’s chief operating officer. “The new solution reflects our commitment to continually innovate and simplify the delivery and management of video advertising. It enables our clients to move forward seamlessly if and when other networks adopt AFD and impose similar HD formatting standards.”



The company noted that the introduction of AFD encoding has added several steps and delays in existing workflows for traffic and production. Their automated tagging innovation has greatly simplified matters by allowing traffic or production personnel to simply check a box to indicate “letterbox” or “4:3 protected center cut formats for SD presentation.



