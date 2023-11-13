Explore the Latest Advances in M&E Tech at the TV Tech 2023 Fall Summit This Week

TV Tech will take a deep dive into the most important issues surrounding the technology and strategies being deployed by today’s broadcasters at the 2023 TV Tech Fall Summit this Thursday, Nov. 16. Sponsored by Ross, SwXtch.io and Sony, the free half day virtual event features discussions with prominent decisionmakers and pundits in the today’s M&E tech industry.

The webcast, which kicks off at 12 noon ET, will kick off with a keynote with David Burke, Chief Technology Officer with Gray Television, the nation’s second largest TV station group. TV Tech Content Director Tom Butts will discuss the company’s latest strategies on broadcast technology, including its work on deploying ATSC 3.0 as well as advances in newsgathering and delivering content beyond traditional broadcast.

TV Tech Senior Content Director George Winslow will lead a panel on the latest advances live news and sports, discussing the differences and similarities between covering news and sports as well as the production technologies and best practices to optimize coverage to help reduce costs while maximizing workflows. New Tech for the Next Generation of News and Sports will feature representatives from Fox Sports, Scripps Sports and Capitol Broadcasting Company.

The cloud, IP and AI continue to be among the hottest trends in broadcast technology and in Using the Cloud, AI and IP to Streamline Operations in 2024, Winslow will moderate a panel discussion on how new cloud-based technologies, artificial intelligence and IP infrastructures are transforming operations, allowing stations, networks and streaming operations to quickly capitalize on market trends and deliver more content to more platforms.

ATSC 3.0 arguably is one of the top, if not at the best, digital wireless IP data delivery from a methods from a technology point of view, but broadcasters have tall mountain to climb if their business prospects are ever to match. Turning NextGen TV into a Real Business, moderated by TV Tech Contributing Editor Phil Kurz, will address the issues and hurdles faced by broadcasters deploying the advanced standard, including a discussion with Todd Achilles, former CEO of the now-defunct Evoca TV who will talk about the lessons learned from his efforts to launch the nation’s first NextGen TV network, Evoca, which unfortunately had to shut down in 2022. The panel will also include representatives from

What’s New in Remote Production and 5G, will explore how remote production has gone from an emergency technology solution during the pandemic to a standard, widely used operational technology poised to have an even greater impact on the industry as faster 5G connections and increased coverage become more widely available. Panelists include Ling Ling Sun, CTO for Nebraska Public Media and well known industry experts Gary Olson and Gary Adcock.

It is well known that the broadcast industry has trouble recruiting new blood and promoting diversity within the industry. Those challenges will be tackled by Building More Diverse Tech Teams, in which Moderator George Winslow will talk with representatives from the NAB, SBE and The Emma Bowen Foundation to discuss how the media industry competes with IT operations for tech professionals and dealing with the benefits that come from being able to not only recruit younger talent, but to draw from a wider pool of diverse candidates.

Finally the day will wrap up with the closing keynote in which TV Tech Content Director will talk with Mark Schubin, one of the industry’s most well-known experts on the evolution and application of media technology.

