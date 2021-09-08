Exhibitor Insight: GV Labs—Dominic Harland, CEO

TV TECH: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trends at the 2021 NAB Show?

DOMINIC HARLAND: Cloud workflows and remote operations are likely to be the big trends at NAB Show. With more of the work force wanting to be flexible with their working conditions, companies aiming to rebuild quickly will be looking to cloud workflows to support remote working as well as saving money on traditional office floor space.

TVT: What will be your most important product news?

HARLAND: Our intelligent storage has been enhanced with the addition of Unify Hub, which is a platform for our already-strong storage products to be used in conjunction with cloud and remote workflows out of the box. This is a platform designed to meet all the challenges of today’s media production environment. It applies intelligence to combine on premise and cloud storage, empowering remote production while maintaining data integrity and security.

TVT: How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

HARLAND: Unify Hub is a storage management platform designed for today’s changed world. It solves cloud integration and remote workflows from a storage point of view and provides an unparalleled work experience that truly allows remote operations to function as if they were in the office, providing a unified approach to content and metadata. Wherever your material is physically stored, the content you need appears as a single, secure and coherent source. That makes it ideal for high-efficiency collaborative and remote working.

TVT: How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected your company's business over the past year and half and how will it impact how you exhibit at this year's show?

HARLAND: In the early days of COVID-19, the industry seemed to be fairly quiet. Over recent months, the market seems to have bounced back and there seems to be a greater appetite and understanding of the unique features that our products offer. We’re fortunate to be engaged with lots of opportunities and customers that can benefit from our unique solutions.

We would like to think that COVID-19 wouldn’t affect the show but are expecting there to be a lower attendance than usual and are standing by for any last-minute changes. The last year has led us to expect the unexpected at any given moment.