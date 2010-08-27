EVS to show live 3-D slo-mo replay and SuperMotion control

EVS will boost the capabilities of its XT[2]+ production server at IBC with the company's new DualPower technology, allowing four 3-D channel (or 1080p) and 3-D SuperMotion configurations.

Developed for live sports and entertainment production, the new 3-D/1080p functions will be available on all XT[2]+ servers by the end of 2010, and will be demonstrated at IBC in Amsterdam in September.

With the integration of the new DualPower technology, the six-channel XT[2]+ server can now be instantly configured for live 3-D or 1080p operations, offering four effective in/out channels. 3-D/1080p record and playout can be managed in single-link mode, based on single 3Gb/s connections, or in dual-link mode as two synchronized 1.5Gb/s connections.

The XT[2]+ platform will also offer the first-ever live 3D SuperMotion control, available for high-end live 3-D replay operations.

In addition, EVS will show a new GX Fill & Key Playout Solid State Server. It's designed for seamless integration into outside broadcast trucks, studios and playout facilities. The GX offers both high performance and reliability, housed within a compact 1RU rack.

Also to be shown are format and extra analytical graphic overlays (e.g. distance to goal and free-kick circles) as part of the EVS Epsio Sports Graphic Tool. After the successful operation of its virtual offside line during the World Cup tournament in South Africa, the EVS' sports graphic tool will be introduced with newly added features, such as support for 720p HD video.