EVS Teams Up With Dalet for Sports and News

LEVALLOIS-PERRET, FRANCE and LIÈGE, BELGIUM: Dalet Digital Media Systems and EVS have begun joint development efforts to integrate their technologies for sports, news, and program prep workflows. Dalet contributes its Sports Factory, News Suite and Media Life; EVS, its XT series servers and IPDirect content management system. The integrations involve control of the EVS servers for ingest and playout, as well as smooth exchanges of media and metadata. These are optimized though the use of the EVS-provided APIs, which are being integrated by Dalet. Projects already are completed where Dalet News Suite provides end-to-end video newsroom production and integrates with EVS servers to manage media ingest and playout. The integrations involving Dalet Sports Factory with EVS servers are currently underway.