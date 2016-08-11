EVS Takes the Ice at Hurricanes’ PNC Arena

FAIRFIELD, N.J.—The Carolina Hurricanes’ production studio CanesVision is gearing up for the upcoming NHL season with the addition of EVS live production products to update its production workflows at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

EVS is supplying CanesVision with two XT3 production servers to provide SD/HD, 1080p or 4K configurations. The IPDirector content management suite has also been added for control room operations; the suite features three dedicated workstations for replay content, clipping and assets, and the creation of playlists and exporting clips to fiber connected storage.

The new gear will also be used for North Carolina State University’s men’s basketball productions, as they also use the PNC Arena for home games.