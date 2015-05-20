EVS Demos New Live Production Products at Broadcast Asia 2015

SINGAPORE – EVS is bringing a slate of new live production products to Singapore for the Broadcast Asia 2015 conference, which will take place from June 2-5. Among the products demonstrated will be the XT3 server, new tools for unified LSM, production asset management tools and IT-based video switching.

XT3/XS servers

The XT3/XS server uses a new Multicam software engine to offer more channel density – up to 12 HD live recording/playout channels – and flexibility for high speed and supermotion camera configurations. The server with flexible extended UHD-4K capabilities combines live replay support and extended collaboration with post-production systems.

Among the new tools available for the unified LSM environment that will be on display is the EpsioReveal. Part of the FX live graphics module, EpsioReveal allows editors to integrate synchronized data into replays.

EVS’ live production asset management tools include the Ingest Funnel, an interface that transforms, legalizes and masters all ingest formats and content for ready-to-air, archive and post-production; the IPLink plug-in extension panel provide new collaborative editing capabilities; and the new Octopus cross-platform NRCS integration, which provides a single UI to manage the newsroom.

Lastly, EVS will demo the DYVI, which was designed for future IT technologies and offers flexible, creative resources and layering as well as high-end functions to switcher-like operational interfaces.

EVS will be in booth 5K3-04.