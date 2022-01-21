Evoca Launches Its NextGen TV-based Pay TV service In Denver

BOISE, Idaho, and DENVER—NextGen TV-based pay television subscription service Evoca has launched its service in Denver with a channel lineup that includes Altitude Sports and 60 other TV channels.

Evoca, an ATSC 3.0-based broadcast-broadband hybrid service, is offering its service in the area for $25 per month plus the cost of a receiver—a guaranteed price for two years.

The service includes Denver Nuggets NBA, Colorado Avalanche NHL, Colorado Rapids soccer and Colorado Mammoth lacrosse games as well as Colorado State University and University of Denver games. Baseball also will be part of the lineup once the season starts, Evoca said.

Next month, the service plans a Denver and Colorado Springs rollout of Evoca Replay, a new feature that gives viewers access to games that have happened in the past three days, it said.

"Evoca represents a brave new model for local sports on TV," said Todd Achilles, president and CEO of Evoca. "Traditional TV is dying under the weight of excessive fees and massive bundles, but with our model, Evoca provides local sports, along with favorite local, lifestyle and entertainment programming, at an affordable price with no additional hidden fees."