Evoca Launches Its NextGen TV-based Pay TV service In Denver
By Phil Kurz published
The offering, which has more than 60 channels includes Altitude Sports in its Denver and Front Range package
BOISE, Idaho, and DENVER—NextGen TV-based pay television subscription service Evoca has launched its service in Denver with a channel lineup that includes Altitude Sports and 60 other TV channels.
Evoca, an ATSC 3.0-based broadcast-broadband hybrid service, is offering its service in the area for $25 per month plus the cost of a receiver—a guaranteed price for two years.
The service includes Denver Nuggets NBA, Colorado Avalanche NHL, Colorado Rapids soccer and Colorado Mammoth lacrosse games as well as Colorado State University and University of Denver games. Baseball also will be part of the lineup once the season starts, Evoca said.
Next month, the service plans a Denver and Colorado Springs rollout of Evoca Replay, a new feature that gives viewers access to games that have happened in the past three days, it said.
"Evoca represents a brave new model for local sports on TV," said Todd Achilles, president and CEO of Evoca. "Traditional TV is dying under the weight of excessive fees and massive bundles, but with our model, Evoca provides local sports, along with favorite local, lifestyle and entertainment programming, at an affordable price with no additional hidden fees."
Denver fans can access subscriptions online. More information is available on the company’s website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.