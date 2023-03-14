Evertz To Introduce SMPTE ST 2110 Support For Studer Vista Consoles At NAB Show

BURLINGTON, Canada—Evertz will spotlight Studer Audio, which it acquired in 2021, and the role enhanced plays in helping content creators produce more engaging live content at the 2023 NAB Show, April 15-19, in Las Vegas.

Since the acquisition, Evertz has focused on integrating the brand’s technology into its own live production workflows. This has resulted in advancements with Studer Vista digital mixing consoles, which now support SMPTE ST 2110, making them well-suited to the Evertz range of Software Defined Video Networking (SDVN) solutions, the company said.

Evertz will introduce its Video PFL (Pre-Fade-Listen), a new feature for the Studer Vista console range that gives engineers enhanced capabilities, especially when working in a live environment. Maximizing MAGNUM OS orchestration, monitoring and analysis software, Video PFL lets an audio operator select an input to pre-fade while listening to the audio and seeing the accompanying video for that channel on the multiviewer in the audio control room, it said.

The company also will show expanded Studer Vista control using the Evertz VUE Intelligent User Interface. Now offering over 2,000 bidirectional controls, the combination of Vista and VUE is well-suited for remote productions. In addition, Evertz has also brought all the power of Studer Vista to its DreamCatcher BRAVO Studio virtual production control suite with the introduction of Vista BRAVO, it said

Alongside its Live Media Production solutions for audio, Evertz will show new developments to BRAVO Studio, the collaborative, web-based live production platform that is redefining the creative experience for content creators and broadcasters, it said.

Providing virtual access to all the services found in the traditional control room, BRAVO Studio is a simple, reliable and cost-effective platform that accesses live video and audio from remote locations over dedicated networks, 5G networks or public Internet. The platform ingests multiple live camera feeds; provides live video and audio mixing with transitions; multiple video overlays for picture on picture or multi-box looks; slow motion replays; clip playout; highlight clipping and packaging; multiple dynamic graphics layers; and multi-image display of sources and outputs on the user interface.

At NAB, Evertz also will show BRAVO Studio’s new Highlight Factory, where clips and stories are automatically created using AI technology and published to Ease Live where users can pick their own highlights.

See Evertz at NAB Show booth N2225.