Evertz Providing Content Management, Playout Help to Corus

TORONTO—Evertz has announced that it will serve as the base for the content management and playout expansion plans for Corus Entertainment. Using the new Evertz platform, Corus has recently launched 18 new HD services from its Corus Quay facility in Toronto.

Corus is utilizing Evertz’ Mediator-X content management and automation system, as well as the OvertureRT-Live integrated playout engine. The Mediator-X handles all elements of content preparation, media asset management and playout automation. It was deployed in a completely virtualized environment for use with virtual machines. The Mediator-X interfaces with Corus’ traffic system, drives all file-based and content prep workflows, controls the OvertureRT-Live, and manages all primary and secondary events within the linear list.

In addition, the Evertz VUE is used for high density monitoring by exception and channel control.