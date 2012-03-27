ev1.tv Delivers Coverage with Broadcast Pix



BILLERICA, MASS.: Broadcast Pix today announced that ev1.tv, a local TV station covering the Emsland and Grafschaft Bentheim district in Lower Saxony, German, is using a Granite 5000 Video Control Center in the control room of its brand-new studio and a Slate 1000 Video Control Center in its OB van. Primarily, the station uses its systems to produce a daily newscast and talk show in the studio, while the production van is used to cover football games.



“In fact, everything you see on ev1.tv is produced with Granite or Slate,” said Nico Stähle, chief engineer for ev1.tv, which distributes its programming via cable and online. The new Broadcast Pix systems were purchased last summer through Studio Hamburg Media Consult International (MCI), which handled the Granite installation (Stähle installed the Slate in the production van). Stähle said he chose Granite because he needed a 2 M/E mixer that was easy to operate.



ev1.tv uses a number of Fluent built-in workflow tools in both systems, including the animation store and Harris CG to create animated lower-thirds. Fluent-View is used to display all sources and keys on a 52-inch LCD monitor in the control room. Programming is currently produced in SD, but Stähle noted there is no problem upgrading to HD or a mixed HD/SD production environment with Granite.



