Eutelsat Looks to Boost Satellite Link Quality



Eutelsat Communications announced its support for a global initiative to boost quality assurance of DVB satellite transmissions.



Adopting an initiative supported by the World Broadcasting Unions-International Satellite Operations Group (WBU-ISOG), the Global VSAT Forum (GVF ) and the Satellite Interference Reduction Group (sIRG ), Eutelsat is calling for Carrier Identification to be integrated into the transmission parameters for all SNG transmissions and new DVB broadcasts by 30 June 2012. The goal is have Carrier ID in place before the 2012 Summer Olympics.



Carrier Identification will enable Eutelsat to efficiently identify transmissions to its satellites and to accelerate coordination with earthstation operators, according to the company. Firmware enhancements to existing operational uplink equipment have already been developed by key manufacturers to support Carrier ID.



“This first critical step enables us to give an even higher level of assurance of quality to our broadcast customers”, said Andrew Wallace, Eutelsat chief commercial officer.



The announcement came during a quality assurance summit held at IBC2011 by WBU-ISOG, GVF, sIRG and the Radio Frequency Interference End-User Initiative (RFI-EUI).



sIRG stated that it hopes other satellite operators will follow Eutelsat’s lead in requiring Carrier ID.



Also during IBC2011, several leading modem manufacturers agreed to work together to formalize a standard for the insertion of Carrier ID technology.



-- Radio World



