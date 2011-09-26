Eutelsat Launched Atlantic Bird 7 Sept. 24



PARIS: Eutelsat Communications said that its Atlantic Bird 7 satellite launched on Saturday, Sept. 24. The satellite was delivered into orbit by a Zenit-3SL rocket operated by Sea Launch AG from the ocean-based Odyssey Launch Platform in international waters of the Pacific Ocean.



Built for Eutelsat by Astrium, the 4.6 ton Atlantic Bird 7 replaced Atlantic Bird 4A at 7 degrees West and deliver additional capacity for further expansion of services. Up to 50 Ku-band transponders will be connected to two beams giving superior coverage of the Middle East, North Africa and North-West Africa for digital broadcasting services.



A live video transmission of the launch was provided in high-definition from Eutelsat’s Hot Bird position at 13 degrees East for viewers in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East (downlink frequency 12149 MHz, vertical polarization, Symbol rate: 27.500 Mbaud).



