Etere Joins SRT Alliance

SINGAPORE—Etere has announced it is joining the SRT Alliance, an open-source initiative with the goal of overcoming the challenges of low-latency video streaming. Etere is now integrated with SRT capabilities to deliver secure, high-quality and low-latency videos across the internet, the company said.

The SRT Alliance was founded by Haivision in 2017 and has more than 350 members. It supports the collaborative development of SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) Open Source. According to the SRT Alliance, SRT provides excellent quality, low-latency, secure streams and, as an open source, is available to any developer.

As part of the alliance, Etere says its users will have unlimited SRT inputs and outputs without the need for external add ons, which will be provided as a free upgrade.

“Etere is constantly looking at and understanding solutions to help our users address challenges and prepare for the future,” said Fabio Gattari, director of Etere. “We share the vision of SRT Alliance to contribute to the adoption of secure and high-quality open source video transport protocol and we are proud to be a member of the SRT Alliance.”

The SRT protocol is now available in all Etere solutions.