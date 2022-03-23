ESPN+ to Offer Four-Stream Coverage of World Golf Championships
By George Winslow published
The feeds will help cover the complexity of the match play, with main feed offering the best action from each match
BRISTOL, Conn.—ESPN+ is taking advantage of the personalization features available on streaming media for its coverage of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play from Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.
Starting on March 23, the PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will stream four-feed coverage of the action, which features a unique match play format that includes 64 of the top 69 players in the world divided into 16 four-player groups. During the first three rounds Wednesday through Friday, players in each group will play 18-hole matches against each other to determine the 16 players who advance to the weekend’s single elimination rounds.
The four feeds available on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ include:
- Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.
- Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.
- Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.
- Featured Groups – Traditional PGA Tour Live coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.
A Main Feed and the Marquee Match feed will start at 10:15 a.m. ET on March 23, followed by Featured Matches at 10:30 a.m. ET, and Featured Holes coverage 10:45 a.m. ET. The Featured Holes feed will cover the par-3 Nos. 4, 7 and 11, along with the par-4 13th on the Pete Dye-designed course.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
