ESPN+ to Offer Four-Stream Coverage of World Golf Championships

BRISTOL, Conn.—ESPN+ is taking advantage of the personalization features available on streaming media for its coverage of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play from Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.

Starting on March 23, the PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will stream four-feed coverage of the action, which features a unique match play format that includes 64 of the top 69 players in the world divided into 16 four-player groups. During the first three rounds Wednesday through Friday, players in each group will play 18-hole matches against each other to determine the 16 players who advance to the weekend’s single elimination rounds.

The four feeds available on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

Featured Groups – Traditional PGA Tour Live coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

A Main Feed and the Marquee Match feed will start at 10:15 a.m. ET on March 23, followed by Featured Matches at 10:30 a.m. ET, and Featured Holes coverage 10:45 a.m. ET. The Featured Holes feed will cover the par-3 Nos. 4, 7 and 11, along with the par-4 13th on the Pete Dye-designed course.