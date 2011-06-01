ESPN to Carry Wimbledon in 3D



ESPN 3D will televise the Wimbledon’s men’s semifinals and the men’s and ladies finals from the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London, July 1-4. The four matches will be the first 3D tennis broadcast by ESPN 3D since the network launched a year ago.



Earlier this year the BBC announced that it would broadcast the matches in 3D. ESPN will pick up BBC’s feed and ESPN announcers will do the commentary. ESPN2 will broadcast more than 100 live hours of Wimbledon starting June 20.



Wimbledon is the third tennis grand slam event to be shown in 3D. CBS broadcast portions of the US Open in 3D last fall and the Tennis Channel broadcast more than 20 hours of the French Open Memorial Day weekend.



ESPN 3D’s Wimbledon schedule (all times eastern):



July 1

Men’s Semifinal #1 (8 p.m.)



July 2

Men’s Semifinal #2 (1 a.m.)



July 4

Ladies’ Final (7 a.m.)

Men’s Final (9 a.m.)

Re air Men’s Semifinal #1 (12 p.m.)

Re air Men’s Semifinal #2 (3 p.m.)

Re air Ladies’ Final (6 p.m.)

Re air Men’s Final (8 p.m.)



