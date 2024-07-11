ESPN Taps DP Bryan TWZ Brousseau, hsc.tv to Light Wimbledon Studio

WIMBLEDON, U.K.—Video production company hsc.tv worked with Director of Photography Bryan TWZ Brousseau to create a unique lighting and set design for ESPN’s player interviews at Wimbledon during the two-week event taking place in the U.K.

“Under the direction of the ESPN features unit: Cathi Cappas, Kathryn Davidson, Lauren Collins, and Tessa Diestel we wanted to change the look this year to reflect the next generation of great players. So, we went with a modern LED lighting and set design look that would look great across the color schemes of Wimbledon, US Open and the Australian Open,” said Bryan TWZ Brousseau, Director of Photography. “I looked at a lot of different lights and chose the new Aputure Infinibars as the primary lights, as I wanted lights that could also look great on camera and the Infinibars look great!”

Brousseau selected the Infinibars based on their shape and CRI, as well as the fact that they’re mountable at every angle. The hsc.tv team performed many camera tests at various color temperatures against their backdrops and textures until they were satisfied with the final results. The team additionally used every size from the PB12’s to the PB3’s and mostly in the 3D configuration to create depth in the set and for their key lights up close and personal with the players.

The deep background was created by NYC artist Adam Mills and the wooden wallpaper was created by the company Arte in Belgium, discovered by ESPN Creative Producer Candace Jordan. hsc.tv rounded out the light package with Fotodiox Pro Flapjacks, Aputure Amarans150Cs, and LiteGear Litemats Plus4’s .

Pier de Sanctis, CEO of Hsc.tv said, “Bryan’s work at Wimbledon exemplifies our commitment to excellence and innovation. His ability to integrate cutting-edge technology with creative design ensures that every viewer feels the thrill and prestige of Wimbledon, particularly through the personal stories of the players.”