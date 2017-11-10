ESPN Plus Is Name of New Streaming Sports Service

BURBANK, CALIF.—The plan is coming together for The Walt Disney Company’s pair of upcoming streaming services. In a company’s earning call on Thursday, Nov. 9, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that the future sports streaming service from the company would be called ESPN Plus and is expected to launch in the spring of 2018; pricing will be disclosed next year. Iger also announced that the Disney branded streaming service is developing original content that will be based on “Star Wars,” “Monsters Inc.,” “High School Musical” and Marvel.

