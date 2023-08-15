ESPN Inks Digital Media Rights Deal with West Coast Conference

BRISTOL, Conn.—The West Coast Conference and ESPN have expanded their longstanding media rights relationship with a new multi-year digital media rights deal that will make ESPN+ the new, exclusive digital home for more than 900 conference events each year.

In the expanded multi-year, multi-platform relationship, ESPN will continue to showcase 17 men’s basketball regular season games, six WCC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship games, and four additional events across the WCC’s 16 sports on its linear networks each year.

The WCC’s media rights agreements also include CBS Sports Network, which televises up to 12 regular season men’s basketball games each season.

Conference-owned regular-season events in men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, volleyball, men’s water polo, baseball and softball that are not televised on ESPN networks or CBS Sports Network will be available on ESPN+ beginning with the 2023-24 seasons. The first live WCC events on ESPN+ will be five women’s soccer matches on Thursday, Aug. 17.

“I am excited to expand our longstanding relationship with ESPN,” West Coast Conference commissioner Stu Jackson said. “While continuing our strong linear agreement, the ESPN+ platform and its more than 25 million subscribers provides exceptional visibility and access to showcase our regular season and conference championship events. ESPN provides the conference and our fanbase with great exposure to our events and I look forward to the launch of the WCC on ESPN+ this week.”

“We are thrilled that ESPN+ will be the exclusive digital home of the West Coast Conference through this expanded agreement, which offers a perfect complement to the men’s basketball games and other WCC events that are already available on ESPN networks,” said Dan Margulis, ESPN senior director, programming and acquisitions. “ESPN has enjoyed a strong, collaborative relationship with the WCC for more than two decades, and we will now have the opportunity to showcase the conference’s student-athletes across even more sports.”

The WCC will feature 12 of Its 16 sports on ESPN+, including conference championship events in men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, beach volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s water polo and rowing.

The WCC was assisted by global media rights consultant, Octagon, on its expanded agreement with ESPN.