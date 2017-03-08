ESPN IndyCar Broadcast Adds New Innovations

BRISTOL, CONN.—IndyCar fans will be able to get the driver’s point of view of the racetrack during ABC/ESPN broadcasts of the 2017 Verizon IndyCar Series. This new technology, along with a new predictive analytics system designed specifically for IndyCar, will premiere with the Firestone Grand Prix.

Dubbed “Visor Cam,” a tiny camera is now able to be mounted on to a driver’s helmet to provide a unique view that will be used during ABC’s course description segment. The camera will not be used during the race due to possible interference with competition. Instead footage will be shot during a practice for the event.

ESPN’s new predictive analysis system, designed by Pit Rho, will be used to supplement the scoring tickers and graphics with additional information like tire compound choices, laps on tires, fuel windows, optimal laps for pitting, as well as predictive analysis of positions, lap time falloff and probability of cautions.

The Firestone Grand Prix, which will take place March 12, will be one of four Verizon IndyCar series races broadcast on ABC this year.