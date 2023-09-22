ESPN Fantasy Football Hits Record 12M Players

BRISTOL, Conn.—ESPN has announced that ESPN Fantasy Football has set a new all-time record for participation with more than 12 million people playing the game in the early stages of the 2023 NFL season, up nearly 10% YoY.

Sunday, September 10, 2023, was the best day ever for the ESPN Fantasy App, which had more than 10 million unique visitors, up 9% YoY.

Along with record number of players, ESPN also cited data supporting its claim of being the #1 Fantasy app. Throughout the Fantasy Football season last year, the ESPN Fantasy App had 75% more unique users per month than its nearest competitor, Yahoo! Fantasy, according to Comscore.

ESPN also reported that according to recently released Comscore data, fans using the ESPN Fantasy app in August had a median age of just 35.4. That’s three years younger than TikTok, four years younger than Instagram, seven years younger than Twitter/X, and 12 years younger than Facebook.