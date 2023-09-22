ESPN Fantasy Football Hits Record 12M Players
The number of fans playing ESPN Fantasy Football is up nearly 10% from 2022
BRISTOL, Conn.—ESPN has announced that ESPN Fantasy Football has set a new all-time record for participation with more than 12 million people playing the game in the early stages of the 2023 NFL season, up nearly 10% YoY.
Sunday, September 10, 2023, was the best day ever for the ESPN Fantasy App, which had more than 10 million unique visitors, up 9% YoY.
Along with record number of players, ESPN also cited data supporting its claim of being the #1 Fantasy app. Throughout the Fantasy Football season last year, the ESPN Fantasy App had 75% more unique users per month than its nearest competitor, Yahoo! Fantasy, according to Comscore.
ESPN also reported that according to recently released Comscore data, fans using the ESPN Fantasy app in August had a median age of just 35.4. That’s three years younger than TikTok, four years younger than Instagram, seven years younger than Twitter/X, and 12 years younger than Facebook.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.