ESPN Digital Had 124.3M Unique Users in November
That marked its 21st consecutive month at #1 in the U.S. sports category, according to ESPN and Comscore
BRISTOL, Conn.—According to recently released Comscore data, ESPN Digital had 124.3 million unique visitors in November of 2023, reaching 54% of the U.S. sports category.
The data also showed that ESPN remained #1, marking its 21st consecutive month in the top spot.
ESPN also reported that the ESPN App also remained No. 1 among mobile sports apps in the U.S., with 29.4 million unique users.
In addition, the ESPN Fantasy App was No. 2 in the mobile sports category and No. 1 among fantasy and sports betting apps, reaching 11.6 million unique users.
ESPN Social accounts topped all sports properties in November for the 29th consecutive month, with 684 million total actions.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
