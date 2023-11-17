ESPN App Launches on LG Smart TVs
The launch provides access to linear networks for those who subscribe to a pay TV provider carrying them and ESPN+ for its streaming subscribers
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.—LG Electronics USA has announced that the ESPN App, which includes the ESPN+, sports app and streaming platform, are now available on LG Smart TVs including its lineup of LG OLED Smart TVs.
The ESPN App provides access to live streaming via ESPN+ (available to all consumers via a direct-to-consumer subscription to ESPN+) and ESPN's lineup of networks (for consumers logging in using cable or satellite television provider credentials).
ESPN+ serves fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 27,000 live sports events each year, a library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts on ESPN.com.
The arrival of the ESPN App with ESPN+ on LG Smart TVs also gives users the ability to subscribe to the Disney Bundle Trio, which includes access to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. This bundle offers one of the largest streaming collections of entertainment, news, and sports content from top brands and franchises.
With the launch, the ESPN App, including ESPN+, are now available on 2020 and newer model LG Smart TVs. Availability on 2018 & 2019 models is expected at a later date.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.