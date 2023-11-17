ESPN App Launches on LG Smart TVs

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.—LG Electronics USA has announced that the ESPN App, which includes the ESPN+, sports app and streaming platform, are now available on LG Smart TVs including its lineup of LG OLED Smart TVs.

The ESPN App provides access to live streaming via ESPN+ (available to all consumers via a direct-to-consumer subscription to ESPN+) and ESPN's lineup of networks (for consumers logging in using cable or satellite television provider credentials).

ESPN+ serves fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 27,000 live sports events each year, a library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts on ESPN.com.

The arrival of the ESPN App with ESPN+ on LG Smart TVs also gives users the ability to subscribe to the Disney Bundle Trio, which includes access to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. This bundle offers one of the largest streaming collections of entertainment, news, and sports content from top brands and franchises.

With the launch, the ESPN App, including ESPN+, are now available on 2020 and newer model LG Smart TVs. Availability on 2018 & 2019 models is expected at a later date.