ESPN and Verizon Reach Settlement on Skinny Bundle

BRISTOL, CONN. & NEW YORK—After initially filing a lawsuit against Verizon, ESPN has announced that the two sides have come to a settlement over Verizon’s proposed skinny bundle package. Terms of the settlement are confidential and will not be disclosed.

In April 2015, Verizon announced a Custom TV package that would let subscribers personalize their programming by selecting what networks they wanted. ESPN, NBC Universal and Fox Sports objected to the package. Disney, ESPN’s parent company, then filed a breach of contract suit against Verizon in the Supreme Court of the State of New York.

“We have a long-standing relationship with Verizon,” said Sean Breen, senior vice president, affiliate sales, Disney and ESPN Media Networks, in the company’s press release. “We look forward to working with them to provide great content to consumers for years to come.”

Verizon Vice President of Content Strategy and Acquisition, Terry Denson, echoed that sentiment, saying, “We look forward to further collaborating with them to deliver customers content across all of our platforms.”