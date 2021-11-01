ES Broadcast Selects Telestream PRISM to Monitor Sports Events

MUNICH, Germany—ES Broadcast Hire has offices in the U.K., Spain, Germany and the United States. As the leading broadcast equipment rental company in Europe, we are particularly focused on supplying equipment for broadcast events and production. One of our specialties is supporting IP and remote production systems for live events.

When it came to test equipment and signal monitoring products, we had been in the market for a single system that was versatile enough to support either SDI or IP hybrid workflows for live production, content editing and confidence monitoring from SD to 8K in multiple color spaces. Since multiple audio streams also flow over IP, having comprehensive audio tools was also on our wish list.

FREELANCE-FRIENDLY

Recognizing that operators have varying backgrounds and experience, we wanted a system that was easy to use and learn since our customers often hire freelance staff and set up temporary facilities. The ideal system would satisfy multiple use cases and operator positions; the last thing we wanted was to overwhelm an operator with endless menus and features that they wouldn’t require.

With that in mind, we preferred a system in which the UI could be “skinned” to match the job/function on demand.

After closely considering available options with a major client, we purchased 12 Telestream PRISM waveform monitors after the PRISM platform was requested for use in the IP-based broadcast center for several major international sporting events during the summer and winter of 2021. Our client used the PRISM waveform monitors at several engineering positions and for creative editorial signal monitoring, including camera shading and color correction, all while supporting resolutions up to 8K.

PRISM proved to be extremely flexible, whether the signal path was over ST 2110 or SDI, and delivered results at all resolutions while ensuring production crews were maximizing the potential of WCG (Wide Color Gamut) formats. A critical part of the underlying IP infrastructure, the PRISM monitors also allowed engineers to precisely time signals and identify any problems quickly and easily regarding PTP (precision time protocol) signal timing between positions, especially in the high pressure environment of live sports broadcasting.

REMOTE CONFIGURATION

Now that the PRISM systems are part of our rental inventory, we’re seeing the broader benefit of remote configuration since the systems are often out on the road for extended deployments. The ability to simply reconfigure the PRISM systems or update them in the field with new features addresses a key part of our requirements to supply the latest, state-of-the-art equipment to our customers.

Without sending units back to base, our staff can reconfigure the menus and displays remotely to match any use case or even to simply suit different customers’ preferences. Unlike traditional waveform monitors, when operating in IP mode, the PRISM systems can support audio analysis for Dolby E/D/D+ including surround sound displays. Operators can monitor for levels, clipping, silence and even loudness compliance.

In this challenging time, one of the features that our clients rely upon is the ability to view signals and manage the PRISM system remotely through a simple, but secure web interface. As productions continue to work with less staff on location due to pandemic restrictions, these remote capabilities have become invaluable and mean that compromises in quality are never made.

We have a long history working with Tektronix video products and we’re happy to see the products and development have strengthened under the Telestream brand.

More information on PRISM is available at www.telestream.net.