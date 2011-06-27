Ericsson promotes multiscreen at CommunicAsia

Ericsson demonstrated End to Endless (E2E) TV systems at CommunicAsia 2011 in Singapore. The company highlighted how E2E can enable operators to differentiate their TV services and exploit interactivity to provide a more compelling user interface.

Ericsson demonstrated a range of systems for end-to-end content acquisition and management for a number of applications including Xport Time-Shifted Television (TSTV) and Watch Point Content Management System (CMS). There were also two major new encoding solutions on show. Ericsson's Voyager II, a digital satellite news gathering (DSNG) product to unleash the power of MPEG-4 AVC 4:2:2 encoding with 10-bit precision at up to 1080p50/60 resolutions, and Ericsson's Multi-format Contribution Encoder (CE), the most flexible and future proof platform of its kind.

There were also demonstrations of Ericsson's delivery of full-resolution 3-D content and the RX8200 Advanced Modular Receiver, the world's first integrated receiver decoder (IRD) providing broadcast quality HD to SD downconversion to reduce distribution costs for operators.