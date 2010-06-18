Ericsson enables live, 3-D World Cup viewing for South Korean audience

The 2010 World Cup will attract a huge global audience, with soccer fans watching the action at home or together in larger venues, and will be broadcast for the first ever time in 3-D. Ericsson has supplied CJ Golden Village (CGV), one of South Korea’s largest multiplex cinema chains, with high-quality compression solutions that will enable CGV to show World Cup action in 3-D, one of the first live events to be shown in 3-D in digital cinemas in the country.

South Korean soccer fans will be able to watch World Cup action in 3-D at 50 cinema screens across the country using 3-D glasses. Ericsson has supplied CGV with its EN8090 MPEG-4 AVC HD encoder and RX1290 receiver solutions, with video being distributed over an LG Telecom fiber network.