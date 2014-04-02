ERI to Introduce UHF Mask Filter at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Electronics Research Inc. will introduce the UF Series Bandpass Filters, an enhanced UHF mask filter product line. UF Series Bandpass Filters feature temperature compensated designs for exceptional stability and suitable for any 8-VSB or COFDM applications.



The filter design includes multiple cross-couplings to increase rejection of out-of-band emissions. Reflective Filter models are available for power outputs from 100 watts to 20 kilowatts, including forced air and liquid cooled models, at high output power levels. UF Series filters are also available in constant impedance configurations and can accommodate 6, 7, or 8 MHz channel bandwidths.



UF Series filters include suitable aluminum frames for floor or ceiling mounting. ERI can also equip UF Series filters with fine matchers and directional couplers to optimize and monitor system performance. Higher power systems are also equipped with harmonic filters and manual or motorized output switching.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



ERI will be in booth C2612.