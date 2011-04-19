Envivio and Sezmi demo multiscreen system at NAB 2011

Envivio and Sezmi showcased the Sezmi hybrid broadcast-broadband television platform and Envivio's 4Caster C4 encoding system to deliver personalized and uninterrupted video services to home TVs and mobile devices over existing broadband network infrastructure. The Sezmi platform features integration of live, time-shifted, on-demand and Web content, withmulti-screen access and viewing across devices as well as adaptive streaming to deliver optimum picture quality. Envivio's Envivio's 4Caster C4 multiscreen encoder adds integrated encryption, digital rights management and the latest adaptive streaming technologies for the OTT services.

Sezmi's complete broadband-broadcast hybrid television systems enables providers to deliver next-generation TV services via existing infrastructure while lowering the costs of implementation.