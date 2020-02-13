Entravision Signs Agreement With Nielsen for Local TV Ratings

SANTA MONICA, Calif.—Entravision and Nielsen have inked a deal for the ratings service to provide comprehensive measurement services to all of the station group’s local TV stations.

Entravision, which operates stations in 22 markets, will rely on Nielsen for local TV ratings, Nielsen Local TV View, audio ratings and digital ad ratings.

The broadcaster is the largest affiliate group for the Univision and UniMás TV networks. It operates 42 Spanish-language stations, including Univision, UniMás and AZA affiliates, as well as 11 English-language stations, including independent and NBC, Fox and CW affiliates.

"As Entravision continues to engage Hispanic and Latino consumers, it is imperative that our television stations are well equipped to provide measurement of Spanish language audiences as we execute our multiplatform strategy," said Karl Meyer, chief revenue officer of Entravision. "Nielsen's ability to measure Spanish-language audiences was a critical factor in this decision, as no other company directly measures over-the-air audiences or has the commitment to full representation of Hispanic viewership."

The broadcaster also credited Nielsen’s efforts to measure audiences in a fragmenting media landscape and its commitment to improving methodology as factors in its decision.

“Nielsen is committed to measuring the total audience and ensuring full viewer representation. Nielsen shares Entravision's dedication to diversity, and has made significant recent investments in the local television business that support this,” said Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Nielsen Local TV Catherine Herkovic.

In October 2019, Nielsen completed an effort to transform its local TV business by combining advanced meter technology, big data and people-powered panels into its service.