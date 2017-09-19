Entertainment Studios Readies Sports.TV OTT Platform

LOS ANGELES—Entertainment Studios is jumping into the fray with ESPN and Turner Sports with the launch of a new, direct-to-consumer global streaming OTT subscription sports platform, Sports.TV.

According to Entertainment Studios’ official announcement, Sports.TV has aggregated high-profile and independent sports networks onto its platform, including regional, national and global sports channels. Sports.TV will be available on all devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart televisions, gaming consoles, personal computers and laptops.

Sports.TV is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2017. Entertainment Studios projects a subscription base of 50 million users worldwide over the next five years.