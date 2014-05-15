Ensemble Designs Adds Magic to Multiviewer Control

Ensemble Designs lets engineers configure multiviewer displays from the comfort of their laptop or tablet. The Multiviewer Magic 2.0 software features an offline mode for creating screen layouts, alarms for ensuring signal integrity and other features.

Ensemble Designs, based in Nevada City, Calif., is saving engineers precious time and effort when setting up signal monitoring on a multiviewer with the latest version (2.0) of its Multiviewer Magic display configuration software. In fact, the company said users of the new software could configure their Ensemble Designs' MV82 and MV164 multiviewers in just five minutes.

The new Multiviewer Magic 2.0 software features an offline mode for creating screen layouts, alarms for ensuring signal integrity, authoring tools with eye dropper and paste functions, closed caption support, and countdown clocks. Also new are independent Edit and Control modes, giving users the precise controls needed for their particular jobs.

With a snap-to grid structure, drag and drop sizing and placement, and an intuitive user interface, the Ensemble Designs mulitviewer family displays sources, labels, tally, audio meters, alarms, and audio levels. The new Multiviewer Magic software works on a Mac, PC or tablet and offers pristine image quality with no latency.

Imagine a segment producer of a live show who's got 20 cameras or sources available and one Avenue Multiviewer output has been allocated. An Apple iPad can be used to recall any number of preset Multiviewer layouts, allowing that producer to quickly preview all of the available sources.

And thanks to the latest technology in scaling and filtering, image quality is uncompromised regardless of size, configuration or position on the screen. It supports all standard SD, HD and 3GB/s video formats.

The Avenue MV82 is an eight input/two output multiviewer. All eight sources can be displayed on one screen, or split into two quad splits. The MV164 is a sixteen input/four output multiviewer. All sixteen sources can be displayed on one screen, or divided between four outputs. The 9480 Multiviewer option to the Avenue Integrated Routing System provides the ability to draw from the sources to the router, and return multiviewer outputs directly to the router matrix without tying up valuable routing inputs.