Enhance Technology sets up Italian subsidiary

Enhance Technology has announced the establishment of a new Italian subsidiary, located in Milan, Italy.

The move is a response to strong growth in demand for quality and reliable data storage solutions in the region. With a branch office in Italy, Enhance Technology will be much better positioned to respond to customer needs, improve service quality and offer full network coverage.

The establishment of Enhance Technology SRL will enable ETI to accelerate the delivery of its enterprise and SMB storage systems and solutions to satisfy the demanding storage needs of customers. It will also expand Enhance Technology’s market presence in the pro A/V, SAN and virtualization market spaces in South Eastern Europe.