Engineering Update: IMT Shows ENG on Two Wheels

At NAB Show, Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT, booths C6025 and OE1344) will show a fully functional ENG motorcycle featuring IMT's Nucomm Compact Portable Transmitter (CPTx-II) on a Kawasaki KLR650 SE motorcycle. The "news hog" will be on display at IMT's outdoor booth (OE1344) throughout the show.





The innovative ENG motorcycle features IMT's Nucomm Compact Portable Transmitter (CPTx-II) on a Kawasaki KLR650 SE motorcycle. A camera can be mounted on the motorcycle or operated handheld as the vehicle is on the move. IMT said the ENG motorcycle gives television stations added mobility in the field, as it can more easily navigate congested and high-traffic city locations. The ENG motorcycle presumably gets reporters to the scene faster so they can catch a developing story on the move or even capture the drama of a race from within for a live sports event.



IMT's integrated ENG motorcycle system is designed for convenient deployment: the transmitter is waterproof, lightweight and can be quickly transferred from one vehicle to another. While the system can be modified to fit nearly any motorbike, it can also be mounted on an ENG vehicle or used as a portable transmitter.



IMT's Nucomm CPTx-II is a lightweight RF video transmitter that delivers HD/SD output at up to 8W in 2K DVB-T COFDM mode. It offers reliable RF performance and easy operation. It supports video/audio/data/telemetry with selectable modulation bandwidths of 6, 7 and 8 MHz. The unit is small and demonstrates low latency and low power consumption. It weighs about 6.6 lb. and comes with a variety of mounts, including mounts for motorcycles.



IMT is offering NAB Show attendees special pricing on the Nucomm CPTx-II, as well as the complete ENG motorcycle solution. In addition to its outdoor location, IMT has a booth in the Central Hall (booth C6025) where visitors can see several of its video transmission products.