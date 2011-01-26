Encompass Digital Media Increases DIVArchive Capability



Front Porch Digital has announced that Encompass Digital Media, a digital media services company with operations in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and other cities, is expanding its use of the Front Porch DIVArchive content storage management system. The company already has installed 1.5 petabytes of storage in its Los Angeles video origination operation and is adding DIVArchive to its operations in Atlanta and London.



“DIVArchive has demonstrated outstanding reliability in managing thousands of files, representing an enormous amount of media, for all the networks we originate out of L.A.,” said Bill Tillson, Encompass president and COO. “Because the system works so well, we plan on installing it as the common platform for all of our facilities worldwide.”



Encompass is using DIVArchive in conjunction with a Spectra Logic data library and several transmission platforms.



Encompass' capabilities include network origination, cable neighborhood platforms, centralcasting, disaster recovery, and video production services. The company is in the process of acquiring the Ascent Media Content Distribution Group, which will expand its operations to include facilities in Singapore, as well as in Minneapolis, Stamford, Conn., and Burbank, Calif.



