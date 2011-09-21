Encompass automates graphics with Pixel Power

Encompass Digital Media has integrated Pixel Power’s broadcast graphics systems within its Atlanta playout facility. Pixel Power’s solutions enable Encompass’ clients to benefit from an extensive range of hardware and software options including Clarity HD/SD graphics products and LogoVision branding and graphics playout devices, both with Clips and 3-D features.

Pixel Power technology integrates with multiple automation systems from Harris, Miranda, Avid Sundance and VDS. Customization is essential to meeting the high level of service offered by Encompass and Pixel Power’s products reflect the variety of configurations required to meet the unique needs of each Encompass client.

Another critical requirement at Encompass is the ability to ingest data from a wide range of sources including sports statistics providers and the individual channel’s operations. The Pixel Power graphics platform features a broad set of interfaces to offer seamless compatibility with any standard or custom data source.