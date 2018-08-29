Encompass Acquires Babcock to Expand EMEA Footprint

LONDON and ATLANTA—Encompass Digital Media recently announced it has agreed to acquire Babcock's Media Services, an international media distribution company and division of Babcock International Group. Encompass says the acquisition will expand Encompass' scale in EMEA and extend the company's combined channel playout, transmission and digital products portfolio while adding international radio distribution to its suite of services.

"Acquiring Babcock's Media Services business increases our presence in the EMEA region, expands our video services offering, specifically in the live streaming sports arena, and bolsters our collective relationships with some of the most important media companies and public service broadcasters around the world," explains Chris Walters, Encompass CEO. "We are thrilled to be adding a large number of highly regarded industry professionals to the Encompass team."

