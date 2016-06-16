Encoding.com Partners With Harmonic, Zixi

SAN FRANCISCO—Cloud-based video processing service Encoding.com is going live, introducing its Live Transcoding service that is powered by Harmonic technology. The company has also announced a new partnership with Zixi.

Via an API integration, Harmonic’s VOS Cloud media processing system has been added to the Encoding.com platform. This will enable video service providers to access live and on-demand capabilities in the cloud, including file and live transcoding workflows.

Zixi, a provider of broadcast-quality video over public and private IP networks, will also partner with Encoding.com to offer new services. Zixi’s hardware and platforms reportedly can boost Encoding.com’s Live Transcoding service, accelerating time to market for live video content.