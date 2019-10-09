Emmys Unveil New Logo, Branding for Digital Age

NEW YORK—Now in its 64th year, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is embracing the digital realities of its industry and has created a new logo and branding reflecting that.

“The Emmy Awards are stronger than ever, with new distribution platforms driving record-breaking entry levels in each of our competitions,” said Adam Sharp, NATAS president and CEO. “The new NATAS branding captures the long history of the iconic Emmy Award, now right at home in the digital age.”

The new identity package will be implemented across each of NATAS’ competitions, programs and properties, as well as the academy’s 19 regional chapters. It includes variations to accommodate a myriad of platforms, screen sizes and products.

NATAS also announced that it is working with Switzerland-based Frontify as its brand management platform, which will provide a cloud-based platform for maintaining up-to-date style guides, shared media libraries and in-depth collaboration for stakeholders across brand, design, marketing and front-end developers.