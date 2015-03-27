EMEA Gateway to Rep Dejero in Middle East

WATERLOO, ONTARIO – Dejero, the Canadian-based manufacturer of newsgathering and live event products, has tapped EMEA Gateway as its distributor in the Middle East and plan to bring the Live+ platform to the region.

Live+ platform combines mobile transmitters, servers, software and cloud services to assist in the acquisition and broadcast of live video both on-air and online.

EMEA Gateway’s network, in addition to the Middle East region, includes Europe and Africa.