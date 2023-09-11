Eluvio To Show New Live Streaming, FAST Solutions At IBC2023

AMSTERDAM—Eluvio will demonstrate its suite of newly available capabilities to enable media enterprises to deliver and monetize live, FAST and PVOD channels as well as interactive media experiences during IBC2023, Sept. 15-18, at RAI Amsterdam.

The company will show the Eluvio Content Fabric, its open, decentralized streaming, content distribution and storage network built for the third-generation internet.

The Content Fabric delivers live streams with deterministic end-to-end latencies of two seconds globally to standard streaming clients, such as DASH/HLS over HTTP, and provides a complete, full-featured media stack to publish, store and deliver content at scale. It supports personalization, access control, content protection and proof of engagement, the company said.

At IBC2023, the company will introduce and show turnkey premium live streaming, PVOC and FAST channel streaming from the Fabric with forensic watermarking, server-side personalized ad insertion at scale and a complete media stack that offers AI/ML content tagging and search, it said.

All features are available to standard streaming clients and can be coupled with the new Eluvio Media Wallet. The wallet is a universal personal media vault that is available for all major connected TV platforms. It expands the streaming and unique content ownership features of the Content Fabric to mainstream consumers at scale, the company said.

The Media Wallet was shortlisted for the 2023 IABM BAM Award, it said.

“We are bringing radical efficiency, simplicity, performance and openness to the premium video supply chain,” said Michelle Munson, co-founder and CEO of Eluvio.

“The Eluvio Content Fabric was specifically created to remove the limitations of legacy distribution and transform and simplify premium video and digital media delivery and its profitability for publishers. We’ve completed the feature set in the Content Fabric to now take on some of the most challenging problems for streaming video, and we’re excited to demonstrate all of this at IBC.”

The Eluvio Content Fabric is an open global network implementing a content-native protocol that allows all forms of media to be published once and distributed at scale globally, the company said.

The company also will hold several events at the convention, including:

“The Content Fabric for Premium Streaming” founders’ keynote events, Sept. 16-17, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in Hall 8, Stand MS5.

“Tech & API Deep Dive,” a 90-minute presentation following the keynote events as well as on Sept. 18, starting at 12:30 p.m.

A boat party for key customers and guests, hosted by Eluvio and Telstra, on the Amstel River, Sept. 16, starting at 6 p.m.

See Eluvio at IBC2023 Stand 8.MS5.